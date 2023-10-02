Who Is Salim Karim? All About Mahira Khan's Second Husband

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took her fans by surprise as she got married for the second time on Sunday. She tied the knot with her longtime beau Salim Karim, and several photos and videos from the intimate ceremony are now splashed all over the internet.

In one of the videos, Mahira can be seen walking down the aisle to the love of her life, wearing a white lehenga with a matching veil.

Karim, who wore a black bandhgala with a blue saafa, was seen getting all emotional as soon as he saw Mahira walk towards him, and the video has sent the internet into a meltdown.

"Raees actress Mahira Khan ties the knot". #MahiraKhan , the Pakistani superstar and ace actor, married her close friend Salim Karim — a businessman by profession — in an intimate wedding ceremony . @TheMahiraKhan made waves in the Hindi film industry after making her Bollywood… pic.twitter.com/lNGIxBtb05 — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 2, 2023

Who is Salim Karim?

The newlyweds are now receiving all the love and blessings from their fans and well-wishers. For those unversed, Mahira and Karim have been dating for several years now.

It was back in 2020 when during an interview, Mahira had spilled the beans about her love life. She had said that she believes she must have done something good in life for God to have sent him her way.

Karim is an entrepreneur by profession and has no ties with the Pakistani showbiz. He is the CEO of the startup Simpaisa, which facilitates online payments throughout Pakistan via sim cards.

About Mahira Khan and her Bollywood stint

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari. The two met in 2006, and despite her father's objection, they got married in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Azlan, in 2014, and in 2015, the couple announced their divorce.

While Mahira is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan, she marked her Bollywood debut in 2017 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Her chemistry with SRK was loved by the masses and she was an instant hit in the country.

