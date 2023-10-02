WATCH: Raees Actress Mahira Khan Marries Close Friend Salim Karim, Wedding Video Goes Viral |

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who gained widespread recognition for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Raees, recently tied the knot with her close friend Salim Karim in a heartwarming and intimate wedding ceremony. Mahira looked radiant as she walked down the aisle in a beautifully crafted white lehenga adorned with intricate silver embroidery. As she approached Salim, her groom's eyes welled up with tears of joy upon seeing his beloved bride.Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, and they have a son together. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2015. There were rumours about Mahira Khan's relationship with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2017. This speculation arose after pictures of them together went viral, where they were seen smoking. However, both Mahira and Ranbir never officially confirmed or denied the same and the exact nature of their relationship remained a subject of speculation in the media.

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition and fame for her role as Khirad Ehsan in the Pakistani serial Humsafar, which aired in 2011. The drama was a massive success and helped her establish herself as a prominent actress in Pakistan.

She has also appeared in several other Pakistani dramas and films, including Bin Roye, and Sadqay Tumhare. However, it was the Indian film Raees in 2017, which garnered her international recognition.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)