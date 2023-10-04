Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan's Dreamy Wedding Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim earlier this week
The actress, who gained popularity after starring in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has been sharing several pictures and videos from her dreamy second wedding
Mahira and Salim's intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends in Murree, Pakistan
For the wedding, Mahira wore an ivory lehenga with a veil from fashion designer Faraz Manan. On the other hand, Salim wore a black sherwani and blue turban
In one of the photos, Mahira's son Azlan can be seen walking her down the aisle. The groom was seen getting emotional and wiping his tears as the actress walked towards him
Mahira called her husband Salim 'Shehzada' in one of her Instagram posts
Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari. The couple got divorced in 2015
Mahira and Salim were dating each other for several years, however, they kept it private