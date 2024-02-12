Pak Actress Mahira Khan Pregnant 3 Months After Wedding With Salim Karim? Viral Social Media Post Suggests So

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who tied the knot for the second time with Salim Karim in October 2023, is reportedly pregnant. A viral social media post suggests that the Raees actress is due in August or September. However, Mahira has not reacted to the rumours yet.

A few days back, a user on Reddit claimed that Mahira might be pregnant with her second child. The user also mentioned that the actress has opted out of two big projects because of her pregnancy.

"So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she's expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she's a big celeb and can't keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce," the viral post read.

Soon after the post surfaced on social media, netizens reportedly shared congratulatory messages for the actress.

Mahira tied the knot with longtime beau Salim on October 1 in a dreamy ceremony. Photos and videos from the wedding had taken the internet by storm. Her son from her first marriage, Azlan, was seen walking her down the aisle in an emotional video which she posted on Instagram.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari. However, they decided to part ways in the year 2015.

Coming back to Mahira, the actress played the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees. For those unversed, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack. Mahira couldn't not promote the film in India and she has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban.

However, the Mumbai High Court recently lifted the longstanding ban on Pakistani artists in India.