Mahira Khan Pays Homage To Parveen Babi In New Photoshoot

By: Sachin T | January 09, 2024
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan paid homage to late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi in her latest photoshoot
The actress posed wearing a glittery pink saree with a matching blouse
She also got her hair styled in Parveen's trademark fashion, with soft bangs and layers
During the photoshoot, Mahira also recalled the time she first saw Parveen Babi on a magazine cover
She stated that it was the captivating cover which pushed her to watch all of Parveen Babi's films
"I don't know if you've seen any of her films, but it is because of that cover that I actually watched her films," she said
"She was so beautiful, such a style icon," Mahira gushed about Parveen Babi
Mahira made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film, Raees, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role
