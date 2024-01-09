Mahira Khan Pays Homage To Parveen Babi In New Photoshoot

By: Sachin T | January 09, 2024

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan paid homage to late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi in her latest photoshoot

The actress posed wearing a glittery pink saree with a matching blouse

She also got her hair styled in Parveen's trademark fashion, with soft bangs and layers

During the photoshoot, Mahira also recalled the time she first saw Parveen Babi on a magazine cover

She stated that it was the captivating cover which pushed her to watch all of Parveen Babi's films

"I don't know if you've seen any of her films, but it is because of that cover that I actually watched her films," she said

"She was so beautiful, such a style icon," Mahira gushed about Parveen Babi

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film, Raees, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Kapoor Exudes Royalty In ₹1.43 Lakh Saree Paired With Velvet Jacket
Find out More