Sonam Kapoor Exudes Royalty In ₹1.43 Lakh Saree Paired With Velvet Jacket

By: Sachin T | January 09, 2024
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her distinctive and elegant fashion sense, once again impressed her fans with stunning pictures
Sonam posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she is wearing a saree. However, she gave a modern twist to her traditional saree by pairing it with a jacket
Sonam's beige and olive green Paisley print saree is by designer Ritu Kumar. We found out that it is priced at Rs 1.43 lakh
The actress paired the saree with a satin blouse, printed with a Kashmiri booti and stripes
Sonam completed her look with a black jacket, sourced from an old Lucknowi garment. It is embellished with zardozi embroidery with intricate border work
Sonam tied her hair in a tight bun and opted for minimal makeup
Some of the pictures also featured Sonam's businessman-husband Anand Ahuja
Praising her husband, Sonam wrote in the caption, "The most dapper date.. I married a perfect gentleman"
In the picture, Anand is seen wearing a brown bandhgala blazer with off-white kurta
Sonam indeed effortlessly pulls off avant-garde and glamorous outfits. From ethereal ethnic wear to chic and edgy Western ensembles, her fashion choices never fail to make a statement
Thanks For Reading!