'Unprofessional, Disrespectful': Netizens SLAM Arijit Singh For Cutting Nails On Stage During Live Concert

One of the biggest playback singers of India, Arijit Singh, was recently performing at one of his concerts In Dubai, and while at it, he seemed to upset his fans as he decided to cut his nails right in the middle of his performance. Netizens called the incident "disrespectful" and criticised the singer for his "unprofessional" attitude.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Arijit can be seen performing with his band members on stage and that is when he decided to cut his nails. He can be seen singing the song and cutting his nails with a nail-cutter at the same time as the audience cheered for him.

This did not go down well with netizens, who slammed him for the act, and stated that it was not just disrespectful to the audience but also to the stage he was performing on. "He should have done it before the concert, highly unprofessional," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is not called humble, this is unhygienic."

A social media user stated, "Go backstage, do it come back! This is so not cool!" Another said, "So gross, so cringe, so disgusting, so disrespectful towards audience, so disrespectful towards the stage itself!"

However, a user stated that he was present at the concert and Arijit cut his nails because he was finding it difficult to strum the guitar. "This happened at the Dubai concert recently and I was there! He had difficulties with playing the guitar and hence had to cut his nails," he said.

The singer is yet to issue an official statement about the incident.

Arijit Singh has been grabbing eyeballs with his concerts for quite some time now. A few days ago, he made headlines after he failed to recognise Mahira Khan at one of his concerts and stopped his show midway to apologise to her.