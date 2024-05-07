Did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Split Affect Jab We Met's Shoot? Imtiaz Ali Reveals

Director Imtiaz Ali recently opened up about shooting for his hit film Jab We Met, despite Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup. When asked if their split affected the film's shooting, he said that there was no impact.

Speaking to Galatta India, Imtiaz said, “(They broke up at the) end of the film. Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives”.

Further, Ali added that during the time of Jab We Met, Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well.

"But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers, we don’t have to speculate like the stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life,” he added.

Imitiaz also revealed that he wanted to originally cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in Jab We Met.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor ended their relationship in 2006.

The actress is now married to Saif Ali Khan. They have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Shahid is married to Mira Rajput. They have two kids: one daughter, Misha and one son, Zain.