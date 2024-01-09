Remember Tarun Arora Aka Anshuman From Jab We Met? Here's What He Looks Like Now

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 09, 2024
Tarun Arora shot to fame with Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, in which, he played the role of Anshuman Singh, Geet's boyfriend. Here's what he looks like now:
Tarun Arora has also worked in Telugu and Tamil language films.
Photo Via Instagram
Tarun Arora made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999.
Tarun Arora's first major role was in the film, Hawas, which was released in 2004.
The 44-year-old actor is an active Instagram user and often shares pictures of himself flaunting his toned physique.
Before becoming an actor in Bollywood, Tarun Arora stepped into the industry as a model.
Tarun Arora was also seen in Laxmii alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, in which, he played the character of MLA Girija Shankar.
Tarun Arora is married to Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya actress Anjala Zaveri.
