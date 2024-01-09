Loved Shilpa Shetty's Striped Dress For Indian Police Force Promotions? Here's How Much It Costs

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 09, 2024
On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi were spotted at the promotions of their upcoming series, Indian Police Force, in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Shilpa Shetty, who will play the role of Tara Shetty in the Indian Police Force, made a fashion appearance in the city.
Shilpa Shetty wore a striped blue and white cotton midi dress from the fashion label Bibhu Mohapatra.
If you are looking to add this dress to your wardrobe, it costs ₹2,46,436, according to the page's official website.
Shilpa Shetty's dress also features drawstring details on the shoulder and short sleeves.
Shilpa Shetty wore a maroon pair of suede boots to add colour to her outfit.
Shilpa Shetty opted for a straightened look for her hair and wore tiny silver hoops.
For makeup, Shilpa Shetty kept her base matte and opted for mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, and pink lipstick.
