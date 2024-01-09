Shibani Dandekar Shares Romantic PHOTOS With 'Franaloo' Farhan Akhtar On His 50th Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 09, 2024
Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 50th birthday today (January 9, 2024)
On this special occasion, Shibani Dandekar shared unseen romantic pictures with her husband Farhan Akhtar on social media.
Shibani Dandekar captioned the photos, "With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know."
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar posed for a selfie from their Holi celebrations.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar can be seen snuggling each other.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtarposed for a 'in-flight' selfie as they headed for a romantic vacation.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar were all smiles as they posed for a mirror selfie in their stylish avatars.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in an intimate ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala on February 19, 2022.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their relationship public in 2018.
