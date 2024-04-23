'Stop It, Behave Yourself': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Follow Him, Wife Mira Rajput To Their Car (VIDEO)

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor was seen losing his calm at the paparazzi on Monday night as he stepped out for a dinner date with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor was seen getting visibly irked as the paps clicked them and followed them upto their car.

In a video that has now gone viral, Shahid can be seen getting irritated as the paps and locals followed him, and at one point, he even reprimanded them. "Guys, can you please stop it? Please stop it. Behave yourself," he told the paparazzi.

The photographers were seen lowering their cameras and making way for the actor and his wife to move towards their car, but by then, the Haider actor was already upset. Even as the shutterbugs clicked him, he did not smile for the cameras, and instead, tried to get out of the place as quickly as possible.

Shahid and Mira twinned in black for their dinner date, and the latter too did not smile or react to the paps calling their names and requesting them to pose.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Shahid for being rude to the shutterbugs, and some even questioned the actor for calling the paps at the location despite not wanting to pose for them.

"If u need to say them stop it then y do you say inform your PR team to call the media," a user commented, while another wrote, "Bad attitude towards fans."

Read Also Shahid Kapoor Replaces Vicky Kaushal In Ashwatthama, Actor To Play Warrior From The Mahabharata

This is not the first time that Shahid has lost his cool on the paparazzi. A few months ago, he was seen reprimanding them for clicking his children. During the wedding of his brother Ruhaan too, the actor lashed out at the paps for calling his name repeatedly. "Chilla kyu rahe ho?" he had said.

On the work front, he is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which worked wonders at the box office. He is now busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Deva, in which he will be seen playing a cop.