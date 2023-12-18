Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps For Photographing His Kids: 'Mat Kiya Karo' (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently made an appearance in Mumbai with his wife Mira Kapoor to attend his kids' school annual day function. Several inside pictures and videos have gone viral in which Shahid and Mira are seen cheering for their children - Misha and Zain. Another viral video shows Shahid losing his cool at paparazzi outside the event venue.

After the event, Shahid and Mira were seen exiting the school premises and just before getting inside their car, paps gathered around them to take their pictures and videos.

However, Shahid didn't want his kids to be photographed and is heard saying in the video, "Bachchon ke saath mat kiya karo. 250 crore pictures toh le chuke ho (Don’t take photos of the kids. You have already taken 250 crore photos)."

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has been posted by Shahid's fan page on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film marks the actor's first collaboration with the Mimi actress. It is directed by debutant Amit Joshi. The romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and will hit the big screens in February 2024.

On the other hand, he also has Deva with Pooja Hegde. The film will release on October 11, 2024. Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the movie.

According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.