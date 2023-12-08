 Shahid Kapoor Posts Behind-The-Scenes Picture With Dharmendra From The Sets Of Their Latest Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor Posts Behind-The-Scenes Picture With Dharmendra From The Sets Of Their Latest Film

Shahid Kapoor Posts Behind-The-Scenes Picture With Dharmendra From The Sets Of Their Latest Film

The veteran actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of veteran actor Dharmendra's 88th birthday, Shahid Kapoor treated fans to his happy image with the legendary actor from the sets of their upcoming film.

In the image, Shahid and Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles while looking at something.

Shahid's caption is also quite sweet.

"To the OG evergreen SUPERSTAR in every MAUSAM happy birthday @aapkadharam sir," he wrote.

Shahid's post for Dharmendra won many hearts.

Read Also
Dharmendra Cuts 4-Tier Cake, Celebrates 88th Birthday With Fans [PHOTOS]
article-image

Reacting to it, Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"How adorable," an Instagram user commented.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's family members flooded social media with their wishes for him.

"Happy Birthday Papa Love You," Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, adding a string of images with him.

In the pictures, Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen smiling.

Bobby Deol also shared pictures with Dharmendra where he's seen kissing his father on the cheek. Dharmendra is smiling and wearing a rose garland. Bobby wrote in the caption, "Love you the most Papa (red heart emojis). Blessed to be your son! (red heart emojis). #HappyBirthday."

Dharmendra's daughter Esha also shared pictures with him and wrote in the caption on Instagram, "Happy birthday my darling papa (emojis) love you. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong (emojis) I just love you so much (emojis)." Dharmendra's second wife and veteran actress Hema Malini also shared a hearfelt post for him.

"Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!.@aapkadharam," she wrote.

Dharmendra also graced a fan gathering held outside his house in Juhu and cut a giant cake with them on his special day.

Read Also
Salman Writes A Special Message On Dharmendra's 88th Birthday: Sunny Deol Reacts
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shahid Kapoor Posts Behind-The-Scenes Picture With Dharmendra From The Sets Of Their Latest Film

Shahid Kapoor Posts Behind-The-Scenes Picture With Dharmendra From The Sets Of Their Latest Film

Alia Bhatt Is The Perfect Arabian Black Rose In Miss Sohee Couture At Red Sea Film Festival: PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Is The Perfect Arabian Black Rose In Miss Sohee Couture At Red Sea Film Festival: PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Boss Power In White Pant Suit At Dior Event: PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Boss Power In White Pant Suit At Dior Event: PHOTOS

Salman Writes A Special Message On Dharmendra's 88th Birthday: Sunny Deol Reacts

Salman Writes A Special Message On Dharmendra's 88th Birthday: Sunny Deol Reacts

Kriti Sanon Turns Into A Glam Business Girl In Black Tie Dress For An Event

Kriti Sanon Turns Into A Glam Business Girl In Black Tie Dress For An Event