WATCH: Angry Ranbir Kapoor Yells At Paps After They Ask Him To Pose: 'Kya Karu Bhai' |

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who awaits the release of his upcoming film Animal, was spotted leaving a venue in Mumbai and getting into his car. However, a video of him lashing out at the paparazzi asking him to pose has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the shutterbugs asking Ranbir to pose, but the actor loses his cool and says, "Kya karu bhai? Kya karu" (What should I do brother? He then proceeded to enter his car without posing. Despite the harsh exchange, the paparazzi went on to wish the actor a Happy Diwali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It also stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father and Bobby Deol as an antagonist. Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the role of his wife.

Animal will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's next Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Besides that, Ranbir also has 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev'. During an event, the actor shared an update on the film. He said, "Brahmastra Part 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time. It's just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me and he has gone 10 times bigger than Part 1 - his idea, his thought, the character. He is working on War 2 right now. So the plan is to finish War 2 by mid-next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year or the beginning of 2025."

Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas Part Three will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

