WATCH: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Send Customised 'Teddy' Cake To Paparazzi As Daughter Raha Turns 1 | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently over the moon as their little daughter Raha turned one today (November 6, 2023)

On this special occasion, the couple sent a customised 'teddy' cake and cupcakes to the paparazzi, who were standing outside their Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

Check it out:

Earlier today, Alia penned an emotional note as Raha turned one year old today. Her caption read, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

However, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress did not reveal Raha's face. Ever since her daughter's birth, Alia and Ranbir have been extremely protective of their little one. They also urged paparazzi to follow the "no-pictures policy."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. They got married in April last year after being in a relationship for around five years.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Vasant Bala's Jigra. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Next, the actress also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead.

