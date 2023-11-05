Alia Bhatt On Backlash Over Her 'Lipstick' Remark: 'I'm Bound To Say Stupid Things In Public But...' | Photo Via Instagram

A few months ago, Alia Bhatt caused a stir on social media after she revealed that she tries to keep it faded because her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, likes her natural lip shade.

“After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because one thing my husband, who was also my boyfriend, when we go out at night, he’s like ‘wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips,” said Alia in a make-up tutorial video with Vogue. Soon after, the internet started calling Ranbir a ‘red flag.'

Check out the video:

Alia recently spoke at the Hindustan Times Summit in Delhi; she also seemed to be reacting to her ‘wipe that off’ comment. She said, “I am a human being; I am bound to say four stupid things in public. But I may also say 14 intelligent things. But negativity travels faster than positivity.”

The Student Of The Year actress stated that nobody is unfazed by negative comments. "Maybe I have also become a more private person because of that, but I cannot fault anyone for it. I have never in my life spoken back or said, ‘You can’t say this about me,'" she added.

Alia said that sometimes complete lies have been spoken, and she has never said anything back because she believes that is not the way she would want to conduct herself.

On the work front, the actress is currently filming for Vasant Bala's Jigra, which is slated to release in 2024. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.