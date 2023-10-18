 Alia Bhatt TROLLED For Kissing Ranbir Kapoor During 69th National Film Awards Ceremony
A viral photo showed the power couple taking a selfie with the award and Alia Bhatt planting a kiss on Ranbir Kapoor’s cheek.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Alia Bhatt TROLLED For Kissing Ranbir Kapoor During 69th National Film Awards Ceremony | Photo by PTI

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards. Alia received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. She was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. As pictures of the actress receiving the honour went viral, one photo showed the power couple taking a selfie with the award and Alia planting a kiss on Ranbir’s cheek. 

This didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who called out the couple for their PDA at a prestigious event. 

One user wrote, “This is not the place where you can showcase such behavior.” “This is all happening in Vigyan Bhawan. Sharam hei in logon ko?” added another. Another user commented, “They can’t be doing this sitting in front of the President of India … alia has no sense which is not surprising but that ranbeer should have some disgusting.”

For the event, Alia wore her wedding saree by Sabyasachi, while Ranbir opted for a black bandhgala ethnic ensemble. On receiving the prestigious award, Alia Bhatt said, "It is a very big moment and I am very grateful." 

Alia took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life ."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra which she is also producing. Jigra is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

