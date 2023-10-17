Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Selfie To Kriti Sanon & Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pose At National Film Awards 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
At the 69th National Film Awards, Kriti Sanon posed with filmmaker Karan Johar in Delhi.
Photo Via ANI
Waheeda Rehman was all smiles as she posed with Pankaj Tripathi, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after the awards ceremony.
Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun striked the iconic 'Pushpa' pose from the latter's film.
Photo Via ANI
Proud husband Ranbir Kapoor clicked a selfie with his ladylove Alia Bhatt after she won the presigious award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Photo Via ANI
Kriti Sanon, Waheeda Rehman, Alia Bhatt and Pallavi Joshi posed for a happy photo after the ceremony.
Waheeda Rehman received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony
Photo Via ANI
R Madhavan twinned with RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli in blue at the event.
Photo Via ANI
Pankaj Tripathi arrives at the ceremony with his wife Mridula Tripathi and his daughter Aashi Tripathi.
Photo Via ANI
At the National Film Awards, Pallavi Joshi receives the Best Supporting Actress Award for Kashmir Files.
Photo Via ANI
Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to receive the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards for Pushpa: The Rise
Photo Via ANI