Alia Bhatt Shares Her 'Memory For Life' Moments In These Beautiful Pictures, Post National Awards Glory

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023

National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some priceless moments from her felicitation ceremony that was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Alia won the National honours for her faultless performance as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Those pretty white roses are what defined Gangubai's beauty in the film. In the distance, one can hear somebody play, "Jab Saiyaan Aaye Shaam Ko', a song from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Behind every successful woman, walks a supportive partner. Ranbir Kapoor walks his wife down the corridors of the Vigyan Bhavan

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the happiest of them all?

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

To make the moment a lot more special, Alia chose her gorgeous ivory Sabyasachi saree, which she had donned during her wedding with Ranbir

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

The actress is joined by fellow National Award-winning recipients Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon, who won their honours for Pushpa: The Rise and Mimi, respectively

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

A moment in time, Alia shares her honourable frame with Madam President Shri. Droupadi Murmu

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

