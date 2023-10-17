Alia Bhatt Wears Her Wedding Saree As She Attends National Film Awards Ceremony In Delhi With Ranbir Kapoor (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt won her first National Film Award for Gangubai Kathiwadi. She shared the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. On October 17, Alia jetted off to Delhi to receive the prestigious award with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media. However, what caught out attention what Alia's saree. The actress wore her wedding saree for the event. On the other hand, Ranbir accompanied her in an all-black outfit.

Alia looked gorgeous in the ivory Sabyasachi saree. She opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a bun.

Earlier in an interview, Alia stated that she finds the six yards the most comfortable garment and hence made it her bridal wear.

While interacting with DD National at the red carpet of the event, Alia said, "Gratitude in my heart... Honored to receive my first National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Special thanks to my director Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

The winners of National Film Awards were announced in August 2023. To share her excitement upon receiving the award, Alia shared a picture in which she recreated her Gangubai pose and penned a long note.

"To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience.. ♥️ This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia) P.S – Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon," her note read.

