Murder In Mahim Shows How Cops & Journalists Work Together To Solve Cases: Vijay Raaz (Exclusive)

Vijay Raaz, a versatile Indian actor, is known for his compelling performances across Bollywood and the OTT space. The actor is once again captivating in the highly anticipated original series ‘Murder in Mahim.’ Released on the 10th May as part of JioCinema Premium plans, this psychological thriller stars Raaz alongside Ashutosh Rana in leading roles. Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the series delves into a chilling murder mystery set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underbelly, while also exploring the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).+

In an exclusive conversation with us, Vijay Raaz, talking about his show 'Murder in Mahim,' says, ''Murder in Mahim is adapted from Jerry Pinto’s book of the same name, shows how important OTT platforms are for bringing such stories to us. Without them, we might miss out on these interesting, longer stories. The series also highlights how police and journalists working together can solve cases well. In interviews, I've talked about how OTT platforms change storytelling. They let stories go beyond the usual and develop characters in new ways. ‘Murder in Mahim’ is a great example, showing characters growing in depth and complexity thanks to OTT platforms.”

