 Murder In Mahim OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
The thriller drama is an adaptation of Jerry Pinto's psychological novel of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Murder In Mahim OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Murder in Mahim trailer

Murder In Mahim, starring Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles, is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Murder in Mahim?

The murder mystery is available to watch on Jio Cinema. It is created by Tipping Point and is directed by Raj Acharya. The series is a blend of friendship, greed and homophobia. 

Jio Cinema shared the poster of the series on social media and wrote, "Sapno ke sheher Mumbai mein a killer is lurking in the shadows. Will Peter and Jende uncover the truth or get trapped into this mystery? Murder In Mahim now streaming, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot 

The eight-episode series centres on a crime that happened at Mahim railway station in Mumbai. When Mumbai police investigates the case, they find that the son of a retired journalist (Peter), is involved in it. Peter Fernandes decides to join the investigation to find out the truth. As he embarks on the journey to solve the mystery, he discovers many secrets he never thought of. 

Cast 

Murder in Mahim features Vijay Raaz as Shivajirao Jende, Benafsha Soonawalla, Ashutosh Rana as Peter Fernandes, Shivani Raghuvanshi as Firdaus Rabbani, Divya Jagdale as Millie, Shivaji Satam as Dhular, Rajesh Khattar, Benafsha Soonwalla and Smita Tamble.

article-image

All about Muder in Mahim 

The thriller series consists of eight episodes. It is produced by Ajit Andhare, Anjali Bhushan and Mark Benjamin. The series is edited by Zubin Sheikh and Harshit Rastogi gave the special visual effects. 

