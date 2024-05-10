Monster OTT Release Date: Know About Storyline, Cast & Platform | A still from Monster

Monster, a psychological drama, stars Soya Kurokawa and Sakura Ando in the leading roles. Soya Kurokawa is known for his compelling portrayal of Minato Mugino in Monster. He was honoured with the 'Best Newcomer' award at the prestigious 66th Blue Ribbon Awards.

The film premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 and hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. It is now available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Monster?

The film is streaming on Book My Show. It is accessible to watch on rental amount of Rs 149. Monster is available to watch in Japanese, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Plot

The story in the film revolves around a young boy named Minato Mugino, who is struggling with something unusual. His mother, Saori Mugio, notices his strange behavior and tries to find answers by visiting his school, but unfortunately, she is unable to get any.

The trailer reveals that Mugino was hit by his teacher, which led to more unusual behavior and concern for his mother and teacher. However, the cause of his strange behavior is not related to his teacher; there is something else that Mugino is keeping secret and cannot share with anyone.

Cast and production

Monster features Sakura Ando as Saori Mugino, Soya Kurokawa as Minato Mugino, Eita Nagayama as Michitoshi Hori, Hinata Hiiragi as Yori Hoshikawa, Yuko Tanaka as Makiko Fushimi, Shido Nakamura as Kiyotaka Hoshikawa, Akihiro Tsunoda as Humiaki Shoda and Mitsuki Takahata as Hirona Suzumur.

It is produced by Fuji Television Network, Gaga, Toho, AOI Pro and Bun-Buku, whereas the cinematography is done by Ryuto Kondo. The psychological drama is written by Yuji Sakamoto and directed by Hirokazu Koreeda.