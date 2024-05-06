Super Rich In Korea OTT Release Date: Everything About Storyline, Cast & Platform

Super Rich In Korea OTT Release date: Know About Storyline, Cast & Platform |

The upcoming reality show Super Rich In Korea is all set to feature Mimi, Cho Sae Ho and BamBam in the exciting roles of judges. Originally supposed to premiere in April, the show has been rescheduled for a May 2024 release.

When and where to watch Super Rich In Korea?

The series will release on Netflix and stream from May 7, 2024. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on Instagram along with the caption, "Rich people fall in love with Korea! A glimpse into the world they live in with the delicious reactions of Jo Se-ho, BamBam, and Mimi. <Super Rich Stranger>, May 7 only on Netflix. #Super Rich Stranger #SuperRichinKorea."

Storyline of Super Rich In Korea

The series centres around wealthy individuals from various countries who have a deep appreciation for Korean culture. The reality show features billionaires from different parts of the world who lead luxurious lifestyles and spend huge amounts of money on trivial things.

In the beginning of the trailer, the judges mention that the show is unlike any other they've seen before. The trailer then shows a wealthy man emerging from his private jet, stating that he travels via private jet to save time, while a woman mentions that her dressing room is larger than her bedroom.

The series promises to entertain viewers with thrilling experiences by showcasing peculiar types of wealthy individuals such as Italy's fashion heir, Teodoro; Pakistan's royal, Anna Noor, who has over 50 million followers; Noor Naim, Cho Saeho, Yoo Hee-Ra and many others.

The show aims to bring to light the hidden royals living in Korea who have a rich legacy and in doing so, it will present something that the audience has never seen before.