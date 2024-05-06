Monsters At Work Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A Still from Monsters At Work Season 2 trailer

Monsters At Work stars Billy Crystal and John Goodman and Alanna Ubach in the lead roles. The series makers have already released its second season, which is currently streaming online.

Where to watch Monsters At Work Season 2?

The comedy series is currently available at Disney+ Hotstar. The new season was made after the previous season gained popularity. It consists of characters from the prior series and it will also include new characters.

Plot

The series tells the story of a character named Tylor Tuskmon. He graduated from Monsters University and worked at the factory as a scarer. In the trailer, it's shown that his job was to scare people. However, his life turns upside down when he finds out that the factory no longer has a job opening for a scarer and gets a new role to work on.

The Season 2 promises more fun and adventure. In the second season, Tylor receives a job offer from a different company. What will he do and how will he manage his relationships at Monsters Company?

Cast and production

The series features Alanna Ubach as Katherine, Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan P Anderson, Bob Peterson as Roz, John Goodman as James P Sulley and Roxana Ortega as Cekia Mae, Christopher Swindle as Jeff Fungus Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Curtis Armstrong as Mr Crummyham, Aisha Tyler as Tylor's mother and more.

The 10 episodic series is produced by Sean Lurie, Melissa Kurtz and Ferrell Barron under Disney Television Animation. Dan Molina edited the film with Torien Lee and Randy Newman composed the theme music.

It is developed by Bobs Gannaway and he, along with Kevin Deters, served as the executive producer.