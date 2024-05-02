TP Bon OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

TP Bon is animation series which stars Akhihisa Wakayama as Bon Namihira in the lead role. The superhero series is based on Fukiko Fujio's Japanese manga series of the same name. The sci-fi show is already streaming on a digital platform.

Where to watch TP Bon?

If you love watching anime series, you can watch TP Bon on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on social media.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around an ordinary young boy named Bon Namihira who gets average grades in everything. In the trailer, Bon says he has always been satisfied with being ordinary. However, one day, he accidentally kills someone and is horrified to see blood coming out of the dead person's skull.

But before he can process what happened, the body disappears as a superhero travels through time to save the person. Bon then meets the Time Patrol, a group of superheroes who work to keep their existence a secret. To maintain their secrecy, they decide to include Bon as an agent. This sudden involvement in something he never thought turns Bon's life upside down.

Cast and production

Voice artists such as Yuji Mitsuya as Bon Namihira, Norika Hidaka as Yumiko Yasukawa , Rei Sakuma as Ream Stream, Setsuo Ito as Yanagisawa, Mamoru Miyano as Buyoyan, Saho Shirasu as Yoko Shirasu, Yasuyuki Kase as Gayler, Yoko Hikasa as Tetsuo Shiraiishi, among others, have worked on the series.

The science fiction adventure drama is directed by Masahiro Ando and produced by Bones. The music is composed by Michiru Oshima.