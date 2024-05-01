Shardlake OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Shardlake cast Arthur Hughes as Matthew Hughes in the lead. The historical murder mystery crime thriller is already streaming on OTT platform.

Where to watch Shardlake?

The British historical crime thriller drama is available to stream on Hulu in the US and UK, whereas in India, it is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Plot

The story of the series is set in the 16th century and revolves around the character of Matthew Shardlake, who is on a quest to uncover the identity of a murderer who has killed someone in England.

However, as he delves deeper into the investigation, he realises that there have been multiple killings and that the people who know about them are too afraid to speak up.

With murders taking place every day, Matthew must act fast. Will he succeed in solving the mystery behind the murders, or will he become a victim himself?

Cast of Shardlake

Along with Arthur Hughes, the series also features Sean Bean as Thomas Cronwell, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice, Kimberley Nixon as Joan, Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak, David Pearse as Brother Edwing, Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian and Matthew Steer as Godhap, among others.

Production

The series is directed by Justin Chadwick and adapted by Stephan Butchard, John Griffen produced the show with Lee Mason, Stevie Lee, Mark Pybus and George Ormond under The Forge and Runaway Fridge.

Who was CJ Sansom ?

Christopher John Sansom, as CJ Sansom, was an author who has written many novels, including the Shardlake series. He has written Dissolution, Revelation, Lamentation and many more.