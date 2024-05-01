 Migration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMigration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Migration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The 2023 comedy animation film is directed by Benjamin Renner

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Migration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast |

Migration is an animated film that released in theatres on October 19, 2023. The comedy adventure received a warm response from critics and audiences. It is now set to enter the digital realm in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Migration 

Migration will release on May 1, 2024, on Jio Cinema. It premiered on December 29, 2023, in Indian theatres after its release in the United States. 

Plot of Migration 

The movie revolves around the Mallard Family, a group of birds who live in a lush environment. The trailer showcases their everyday adventures and experiences in their world.

However, their lives take a dramatic turn when they attempt to flee their surroundings and end up in an unfamiliar place that looks nothing like their previous home.

Read Also
Kung Fu Panda 4 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

They encounter various challenges along the way but remain determined to survive. The film portrays their journey and the obstacles they must overcome to achieve their goal.

Cast 

Voice artists such as Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard, Isabela Merced as Kim, David Mitchell as GooGoo, Carol Kane as Erin, Awkwafina as Chump, Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy, Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan, Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard, Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard, and Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard, among others, have worked on the film.

Read Also
Wonka OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Timothee Chalamet's Film
article-image

Production

The film was produced by Chris Meledandri under Universal Pictures Illumination. Mike White directed it with Benjamin Renner. Christian Gazal edited it, and John Powell composed the music. The film was made under a budget of $72 million and earned $296.7 million at the box office. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Migration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Migration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

9 Ethnic Fashion Ideas Inspired By Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan

9 Ethnic Fashion Ideas Inspired By Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan

Anupamaa Star Kunawar Amar Reveals Reason Behind His Breakup Was His ‘Financial Condition,’...

Anupamaa Star Kunawar Amar Reveals Reason Behind His Breakup Was His ‘Financial Condition,’...

'To Our Hero': Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Receives Flowers From Singham 3 Team

'To Our Hero': Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Receives Flowers From Singham 3 Team

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Police Custody

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Police Custody