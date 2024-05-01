Migration OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast |

Migration is an animated film that released in theatres on October 19, 2023. The comedy adventure received a warm response from critics and audiences. It is now set to enter the digital realm in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Migration

Migration will release on May 1, 2024, on Jio Cinema. It premiered on December 29, 2023, in Indian theatres after its release in the United States.

Plot of Migration

The movie revolves around the Mallard Family, a group of birds who live in a lush environment. The trailer showcases their everyday adventures and experiences in their world.

However, their lives take a dramatic turn when they attempt to flee their surroundings and end up in an unfamiliar place that looks nothing like their previous home.

They encounter various challenges along the way but remain determined to survive. The film portrays their journey and the obstacles they must overcome to achieve their goal.

Cast

Voice artists such as Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard, Isabela Merced as Kim, David Mitchell as GooGoo, Carol Kane as Erin, Awkwafina as Chump, Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy, Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan, Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard, Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard, and Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard, among others, have worked on the film.

Production

The film was produced by Chris Meledandri under Universal Pictures Illumination. Mike White directed it with Benjamin Renner. Christian Gazal edited it, and John Powell composed the music. The film was made under a budget of $72 million and earned $296.7 million at the box office.