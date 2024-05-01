A Man In Full OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

A Man in Full stars Jeff Daniels in the lead. The upcoming series is set to premiere on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of A Man in Full

The series will release on May 2, 2024, and audience can watch the series on Netflix. The six-episodic series is based on the themes of business, corruption, love, s*x, betrayal, and greed.

Plot of A Man in Full

The series centres around Jeff Daniels, who plays the role of a wealthy man owning a huge business in Atlanta. However, his life takes a tragic turn when he discovers that his company is going bankrupt and his friends, whom he trusted, betray him.

A successful man who has the power to acquire anything is now in crisis. He leaves no stone unturned to protect and save his company and reputation, but will he succeed? The series aims to demonstrate how a powerful man can become miserable with just a twist of fate.

Cast

The cast includes Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker, William Jackson Harper as Wes Jordan, Evan Roe plays Wally Croker, Bill Camp plays Harry Zale, Lucy Liu plays Joyce Newman, Chante Adams plays Jill Hensley, Jon Michael Hill plays Conrad Hensley, Tom Pelphrey plays Raymond Peepgrass, Sarah Jones plays Serena Croker, Aml Ameen plays Roger White, and William Jackson Harper plays Wes Jordan.

About A Man in Full

The show is created by David E Kelley and produced by David E Kelley, Matthew Tinker, Regina King and Matthew Tinker under David E Kelley Productions and Royal Ties Productions.