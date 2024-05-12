Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer: Did You Spot MS Dhoni In Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film?

The trailer of the much-hyped Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, was released by makers on Sunday. And as the name suggests, the makers made sure to pay a special tribute to former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as Mahi, in the film.

The trailer shows the story of a couple madly in love with cricket and while Rajkummar could not become a cricketer, he fulfills his dream through his wife, Janhvi, for whom he turns coach and her biggest support system. In the trailer, the couple can be seen witnessing a Team India cricket match in the stadium wearing a jersey with the number '7' on it, which is famously known to be MS Dhoni's number.

Not just that, but the makers also made sure to give a special MS Dhoni cameo in the film to all desi cricket fans. Yes, you read that right, but here is the catch. While Dhoni does not directly feature in the trailer, a wall at Rajkummar's store shows a giant picture of the former skipper.

The wall shown in the trailer is adorned with pictures of several cricketers, with MS Dhoni being right in the centre. Also seen on the wall are Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana, Dinesh Karthik, among others.

In the film, Janhvi's character Mahima, aka Mahi, will be seen sporting jersey no 6. When asked why did they not choose the number 7 for the jersey, she stated that there can be only one Mahi with the number 7, and that is MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, the trailer received a positive response from the audience as it was just ahead of the CSK vs RR IPL match on Sunday. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi is set to hit the silver screens on May 31.