Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up To Chase Their Cricket Dream (WATCH)

Today, May 12, the long-awaited trailer for Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has been unveiled. The actress takes on the role of Mahi, while Rao portrays the character of Mahendra in this highly anticipated film.

The trailer kicks off with Janhvi and Rajkummar meeting in a restaurant; eventually, they fall in love and tie the knot. As the story progresses, Rao's character learns of his wife's passion for cricket, to which she declares, "Cricket is my life."

Check out the trailer:

Observing his wife's passion for cricket, Rajkummar, a failed cricketer himself, resolves to become her cricket coach. However, she opposes his idea, as she is a doctor by profession.

Rajkummar challenges her perspective, stating, "You're a doctor because your father wanted to. What do you want? Listen to your heart. You were made for cricket." Inspired by his words, she decides to embrace the opportunity to pursue cricket. The question remains: will she triumph? To find out, catch the sports drama in theatres on May 31, 2024.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "It’s MORE than just a story...it’s a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership!"

It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also directed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi appears captivating and innovative. This will be Janhvi's second film, with Rajkummar following after Roohi. The newly released Dekha Tenu song adds an extra layer of excitement.

Janhvi and Rajkummar's chemistry seems impressive.