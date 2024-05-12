Janhvi Kapoor Pairs Red Saree With 'Jersey Blouse' For Mr & Mahi Trailer Launch

By: Sachin T | May 12, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted making a splash in the city on Sunday as she stepped out for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi
She looked gorgeous in a red and blue chiffon saree, perfect to beat the summer heat while also looking chic
And to add that sporty touch to her look, Janhvi paired her saree with a jersey-styled shimmery blouse
She flaunted her character's name and jersey number 6 on the back of her blouse
Janhvi kept her makeup to the minimum and let her hair down in loose waves
The trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi was released by the makers at the studio ahead of the CSK vs RR IPL match
The film will see Janhvi reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the second time
Mr & Mrs Mahi is a sports drama and will hit the silver screens on May 31