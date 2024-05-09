 Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off Cricket Balls On Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off Cricket Balls On Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress (Watch)

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off Cricket Balls On Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress (Watch)

Rajkummar has been seen pointing out as Janhvi's red dress with cricket balls.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor |

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The two are busy promoting their film in Mumbai, and have arrived in style, donning ensembles that perfectly complemented the theme. Janhvi stunned in a vibrant red dress, exuding elegance and grace, while Rajkummar added a playful twist to the event in dark beige suit-up.

In a promotional video, Rajkummar has been seen pointing out as Janhvi's hot red outfit with cricket balls. The choice of cricket balls in the dress seems like not merely a random decision but a clever nod to the film's plot, which around the world of cricket.

In the film, Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a talented cricketer and Janhvi Kapoor essaying the character of his supportive spouse. The video stunt not only captured the attention of onlookers but also generated buzz and excitement around the film.

Talking about Mr & Mrs Mahi, fans are excited to watch the chemistry of the two on-screen. This film marks their send collaboration after Roohi.

The duo is poised to win hearts and deliver a memorable cinematic experience with their upcoming venture. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Kapoor Sizzles In ₹21,500 Black Backless Gown; See Photos

Mira Kapoor Sizzles In ₹21,500 Black Backless Gown; See Photos

Dhruv Tara's Riya Sharma Shoots For Burial Scene, Pens Heartfelt Note

Dhruv Tara's Riya Sharma Shoots For Burial Scene, Pens Heartfelt Note

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik, 20, To Marry 19-Yr-Old Sharjah Girl Amira On July 7: 'Can't Express...

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik, 20, To Marry 19-Yr-Old Sharjah Girl Amira On July 7: 'Can't Express...

Arjun Bijlani Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Credit Card Hacked

Arjun Bijlani Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Credit Card Hacked

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off Cricket Balls On Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress (Watch)

Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off Cricket Balls On Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress (Watch)