Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off Cricket Balls On Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress (Watch)

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The two are busy promoting their film in Mumbai, and have arrived in style, donning ensembles that perfectly complemented the theme. Janhvi stunned in a vibrant red dress, exuding elegance and grace, while Rajkummar added a playful twist to the event in dark beige suit-up.

In a promotional video, Rajkummar has been seen pointing out as Janhvi's hot red outfit with cricket balls. The choice of cricket balls in the dress seems like not merely a random decision but a clever nod to the film's plot, which around the world of cricket.

In the film, Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a talented cricketer and Janhvi Kapoor essaying the character of his supportive spouse. The video stunt not only captured the attention of onlookers but also generated buzz and excitement around the film.

Talking about Mr & Mrs Mahi, fans are excited to watch the chemistry of the two on-screen. This film marks their send collaboration after Roohi.

The duo is poised to win hearts and deliver a memorable cinematic experience with their upcoming venture. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.