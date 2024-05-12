'Following Mother Zendaya's Footsteps': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Copying' Dune Actor's Fashion, Gives Shoutout To Uorfi Javed

The diva replied to the query, saying, "Yes, I think I'm very heavily inspired by what she did for her 'Challengers' and 'Dune: Part Two' promotions. And not just her, I think even Uorfi, how creative she is with her fashion."

Stressing more about the dressing and promotion outfits, Janhvi said: "I feel like as actors, we are all encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to your character when you are promoting a film. I have never really done it except for 'Dhadak', but when I saw her doing it and doing it so well and dressing according to the theme of the film, I realised as actors a good amount of attention is put on how we look and how we dress and if I can use that to bring attention back to my film so why not."

"I am really inspired by that and following in her footsteps," added Janhvi.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Janhvi and is directed by Sharan Sharma. It is scheduled to release on May 31.