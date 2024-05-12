'Following Mother Zendaya's Footsteps': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Copying' Dune Actor's Fashion, Gives Shoutout To Uorfi Javed

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared that she is heavily inspired by American actress and singer Zendaya, as well as social media sensation Uorfi Javed, commending their creative fashion styles.
Janhvi, who recently wore an outfit inspired by a red cricket ball to promote 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' on Sunday, was asked by a fan in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, "Is it true that you're copying Zendaya?"
