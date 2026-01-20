Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 January 20 Written Update: Mihir Lashes Out At Noina For Not Supporting Pari

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, January 20), Pari says that she wants to divorce Ranvijay, but Noina opposes her decision. Pari also admits that Tulsi was right in stopping her from marrying Ranvijay in the first place. Noina lashes out at Pari, accusing her of treating marriage casually and entering into it only to end in divorce every time. She warns Pari that if she goes through another divorce, it will affect Dev’s chances of getting married and could even lead to the loss of Shantiniketan.

However, Mihir steps in to support Pari. He makes it clear that Pari is not at fault and holds Ranvijay responsible, stating that he is wrong for physically abusing her. Mihir firmly says that the divorce will happen, adding that Dev will find another partner and the family will manage to find a new place to live if needed.

Mihir lashes out at Noina, calling out her double standards. He points out that when it came to the possibility of his and Tulsi’s divorce, Noina was constantly pushing for it and repeatedly asking when it would happen. However, now that Pari herself is seeking a divorce with Ranvijay, Noina is opposing the decision.

Mihir tells Pari to do whatever she feels is right without fear and reassures her that he stands firmly by her side.

Vaishnavi, clearly anxious, informs Tulsi that Judge Naveen will be visiting them to carry out an inspection. Tulsi asks her not to worry and reassures her that she has answers ready for all the questions that may be asked.

At the exhibition, Mihir notices Tulsi and feels happy seeing her manage everything independently. Watching her work with confidence fills him with pride. However, Noina catches Mihir looking at Tulsi and gets irritated. She tells Mihir that he should get more involved with her work and the business.

Mihir responds by saying that he has already handed over his home and everything else to her, and questions how much more involved he can possibly be. Noina then shares her speech with him, seeking his input. Mihir suggests adding a point highlighting that while their company’s technology is strong, handloom and handmade processes are slow in today’s fast-paced world. Noina agrees with his suggestion and accepts the change.

Mitali accidentally runs into Munni at the exhibition and offers her a job as a nanny for her daughter, Timsy. Unaware that Munni has now become a collector, Mitali tells her that she is willing to pay a salary of Rs 28,000. Munni politely responds that she has no problem doing such work, but says that she has been busy with her current responsibilities lately.

Soon after, Angad meets Munni and salutes her, acknowledging her new position as an officer. However, Munni credits Tulsi for everything she has achieved, saying that none of it would have been possible without her support.

Munni also meets Ritik, and asks him why he had attempted suicide. She also explains that he should not see himself as weak or give up so easily. Later, Munni asks Ritik to meet her at her office.

In her speech, Noina says that they deserve to win the competition because they are technologically strong, and adds that their victory will ultimately benefit the textile industry as a whole. Tulsi then delivers her speech. She says that they do not have big machines or factories and rely entirely on hand-crafted work, but emphasises that their artisans are skilled. Tulsi adds that her aim is not to create history, but to present their rich history to the people of the present generation.