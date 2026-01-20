Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off

Anupamaa |

Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Today's episode of Anupamaa starts with Anupama realizing why Rajni made Bharti her daughter-in-law. Broken by what Rajni did to her, Anupama says that time answer what happens to people who do not treat others well. Meanwhile, Rajni and Parag get into a disagreement, as Parag continues to claim that Anupama is right and Rajni is wrong. When Rajni insists that Purvichaya Chawl needs to be demolished, Parag says only time will tell, adding that Anupama never backs down.

Anupama then vows that she would rather die than let the chawl be destroyed. She asks the chawl residents if they stand by her side. Except for Rahi, everyone supports her. Seeing this, Anupama declares that even if everyone goes against her, she will not let the chawl be demolished.

Meanwhile, Paritosh and others hear about Anupama and Rajni's fight. Pakhi and Paritosh insist that their mother is a loser and should not have trusted Rajni. While Bapuji takes Anupama’s side, Ba and the others speak against her. Ba asks them to call Anupama and bring her back, but Bapuji says not to disturb her, as he will call her only when she is free. Paritosh and Pakhi, however, say they will call their children, Pari and Ishhani, to come home.

Elsewhere, Sarita Tai wonders what they can do to save the chawl. Chawl residents confront Anupama, blaming her for bringing them to the streets. Unfazed, Anupama heads to Rajni's house. There, Rajni is celebrating her “victory” by eating gajar ka halwa. Anupama interrupts, stating that Rajni has not won and that the battle has only just begun.

Anupama asks Rajni why she betrayed her. Rajni admits she acted out of greed for power and money. Anupama counters, questioning whether Rajni values friendship and relationships. She vows to remember this betrayal for life, saying Rajni has not only taken away the chawl residents’ homes but also their futures and dreams.

Anupama urges Rajni to save the chawl residents’ homes, warning that the curse of the poor could ruin her life. In the end, Rajni confesses that she is jealous of Anupama because, despite lacking power and money, everyone loves her.

The promo then shows Anupama forcing Rajni to go to the chawl with her, but Rajni calls her security and throws Anupama out. Heartbroken, Anupama prays to God to save the chawl residents, and at that moment, Parag arrives.