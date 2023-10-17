PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun Interact With President Droupadi Murmu After National Awards Ceremony |

Earlier today, the 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi at Vigyan Bhavan, and the awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Several winners, like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun, along with their family members, arrived in the national capital to attend the prestigious ceremony.

Now, new photos are doing the rounds on the internet that feature Alia with her husband actor, Ranbir Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Pankaj Tripathi, Allu Arjun, R Madhavan, SS Rajamouli, and Pallavi Joshi, among others, interacting with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The winners of the National Awards for the year 2021, were announced in August this year. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon received the Best Actress honour at the 69th National Film Awards for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, became the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film. Pallavi Joshi took home the Best Supporting Actress honour for her work in The Kashmir Files, which was directed by her husband Vivek Agnihotri.

Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

