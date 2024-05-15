Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Viral Videos That Prove His Love For Punjabi Music

Vicky Kaushal |

Vicky Kaushal has showcased her acting prowess in a diverse range of roles, right from his debut film Masaan to his latest release Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. Do you know that the actor is also known for his electrifying Punjabi dance video?

The versatile actor has set social media abuzz with his viral dance videos. He has showcased infectious energy and impressive dance moves, leaving fans in awe of his talent beyond acting. The actor turns 35, on Thursday (May 16), let’s have a look at some of his exceptionally amazing dance videos here that went viral on the internet.

In the videos, Vicky can be seen grooving to the beats of a popular Punjabi track, effortlessly executing intricate dance steps with flair and finesse. What made the video even more special was Vicky's evident joy and enthusiasm, as he immersed himself completely in the music and dance. Take a look at some of his dance videos below:

During his film promotion of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, fans witnessed him vibing to the Punjabi song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. Dressed in a blue jacket and beige pants, Vicky amazed fans with his dance moves and hotness.

He was so obsessed with the track, that he was seen jamming to the song and his team was also heard cheering for him while they were getting ready. Earlier, even during an interview with Hindustan Times, Social Nation Riar Saab had expressed his gratitude towards Vicky Kaushal for acknowledging his song.

The handsome hunk set the internet on fire dancing to Karan Aujla's song Chunni Rang De Lalariy. This is another Punjab track and his dance moves won the hearts of his fans. The Sanju actor looks all dapper in a grey suit, black shades, and white shoes.

Vicky during a photoshoot grooves like a pro on Harrdy Sandhu’s Punjabi track Bijlee Bijlee. Dressed in a white shirt with black trousers, Vicky looks uber-cool with black shades.

Lastly, the video that wowed the audience was his dance to Sauda Khara Khara with his buddies. His exceptional dance performance at the party went viral on the internet. The Bollywood heartthrob letting loose and showcasing his dance moves and we all are in awe of the actor's love for Punjabi tracks.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Bad Newz, with Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, Ananya Panday, and Chhaava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Here’s wishing the handsome hunk a very special Birthday.