Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk's Bad Newz Is Based On True Incident & THIS Medical Condition

Over a month after Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk announced the name, first look posters and release date of their upcoming film, Bad Newz, its plot has also been revealed. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is based on a true incident and a rare medical condition.

According to a report in MidDay, Bad Newz has pregnancy as the central conflict. A source informed the news portal that it is based on a medical condition called heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman gets pregnant with twins from different men. The report further stated that Bad Newz is based on a true incident.

Read Also Triptii Dimri Shares Sizzling Hot Photos In Backless Outfit

The film is Triptii's first light-hearted comedy drama. She will reportedly romance both Vicky and Ammy in the film. The reported added that Triptii will be seen playing the role of 'ambitious chef' who can go to any lengths for her career.

On March 18, the cast of Bad Newz shared the first look on social media and wrote, "Breaking news: it’s Bad Newz!🫣You aren’t ready for this…because neither were we! #iykyk."

Bad Newz is slated to release in the theatres on July 19, 2024. The film was earlier titled Mehboob Mere Sanam. It was supposed to release in February 2024. However, it got delayed. The film also stars Neha Dhupia.

In 2022, Vicky and Triptii were in Croatia shooting for a romantic song for the film. Several pictures from the location had gone viral.