Triptii Dimri Shares Sizzling Hot Photos In Backless Outfit

By: Sachin T | April 17, 2024

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimiri, who was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, surprised fans with her recent Instagram post

Instagram

In the photos, the stunning actress confidently posed in front of the camera, wearing a blue and white backless outfit that exudes summer vibes

Instagram

While sharing her recent pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "I heard the Monday blues were a little hard on you"

Instagram

Her choice of nude makeup and open frizzy hair enhanced her natural beauty, perfectly complementing her outfit

Instagram

Triptii has always served fashion goals and her latest pictures are a proof of how well she carries her versatile outfits - be it casuals or Indian traditional

Instagram

Dubbed as the 'national crush' post Animal release, Triptii will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

She also has Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the pipeline. The film will hit the big screens on July 19

