Triptii Dimri Shares Sizzling Hot Photos In Backless Outfit

By: Sachin T | April 17, 2024
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimiri, who was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, surprised fans with her recent Instagram post
In the photos, the stunning actress confidently posed in front of the camera, wearing a blue and white backless outfit that exudes summer vibes
While sharing her recent pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "I heard the Monday blues were a little hard on you"
Her choice of nude makeup and open frizzy hair enhanced her natural beauty, perfectly complementing her outfit
Triptii has always served fashion goals and her latest pictures are a proof of how well she carries her versatile outfits - be it casuals or Indian traditional
Dubbed as the 'national crush' post Animal release, Triptii will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
She also has Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the pipeline. The film will hit the big screens on July 19
