 Arjun Bijlani Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Credit Card Hacked
Arjun Bijlani took to his X handle to inform his fans about falling prey to Cyber fraud.

Aanchal Choudhary Updated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Arjun Bijlani, currently essaying the character of Shiv in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti recently found himself in a tough situation after the actor fell prey to cyber crime. The actor's credit card was hacked by someone and a few transactions were made.

Requesting help for the same, Arjun took to his X handle to inform about this to his fans and the cyber securtiy branch, asking them to help him. The Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti actor also urged his fans to excersise caution. Arjun wrote, ''Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked .. im sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys.!!'

The actor's fans expressed their concern in the comments section of this post and hoped for Arjun to get his money back as soon as possible.

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the entertainment world for more than a decade now. The actor however rose to fame with his stint in Star One's show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum.' The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi too, Arjun Bijlani is one of the most renowned faces of television.

