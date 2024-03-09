 Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Says Was 'Heartbreaking' To See Him Go Through Appendix Surgery, Shares Health Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Says Was 'Heartbreaking' To See Him Go Through Appendix Surgery, Shares Health Update

Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Says Was 'Heartbreaking' To See Him Go Through Appendix Surgery, Shares Health Update

Neha Swami shared the update about about her husband Arjun Bijlani's health.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Actor Arjun Bijlani has undergone an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday. His wife Neha shared the update about about Arjun Bijlani's health.

Neha said that the surgery was successful and doctors have advised him to rest for two weeks. Arjun, who is seen in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain.

He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with a drip injected in his hand. He wrote: "Jo hota hai ache ke lie hota hai."

Read Also
Arjun Bijlani Hospitalised After Severe Stomach Pain, To Undergo Surgery In Mumbai
article-image
Read Also
Arjun Bijlani On Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: 'We Must Make Concerted Efforts To Preserve The Earth For...
article-image

Neha said: "The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."

Read Also
Did you know Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani studied in the same school and are childhood buddies?
article-image
Read Also
Arjun Bijlani Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.29 Crore
article-image

Neha said: "The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Says Was 'Heartbreaking' To See Him Go Through Appendix Surgery,...

Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Says Was 'Heartbreaking' To See Him Go Through Appendix Surgery,...

Harman Baweja To Replace Vijay Sethupathi As Vibhishan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Harman Baweja To Replace Vijay Sethupathi As Vibhishan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Elvish Yadav Apologises For Thrashing Maxtern, Claims YouTuber Threatened To Burn His Family Members...

Elvish Yadav Apologises For Thrashing Maxtern, Claims YouTuber Threatened To Burn His Family Members...

Manisha Rani UNFOLLOWS Elvish Yadav After He Assaults Delhi-Based YouTuber Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Manisha Rani UNFOLLOWS Elvish Yadav After He Assaults Delhi-Based YouTuber Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Sanki: Pooja Hegde, Ahan Shetty's Romantic Drama To Release In February 2025

Sanki: Pooja Hegde, Ahan Shetty's Romantic Drama To Release In February 2025