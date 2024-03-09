 Arjun Bijlani Hospitalised After Severe Stomach Pain, To Undergo Surgery In Mumbai
Arjun reportedly complained of pain in the lower right side of his stomach due to appendicitis

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has been hospitalised in Mumbai and will undergo a surgery soon. According to several media reports, the actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of pain in the lower right side of his stomach due to appendicitis. Arjun also shared a picture in which he can be seen on hospital bed. He gave a glimpse of his injected hand.

"Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai," Arjun wrote along with the picture.

The 41-year-old actor told Zoom on Friday, "I am admitted to the hospital due to severe stomach pain. I am right now going for an X-ray. The doctors are going to perform an emergency surgery tomorrow morning (Saturday)."

article-image

Reportedly, Arjun is admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Following the unbearable pain, Arjun took a break from break. He is currently seen as Dr. Shiv Kashyap in the daily soap Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. In the show, Arjun is seen as Shiv whereas his co-star Nikki Sharma plays the role of Shakti Sharma.

The plot of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti revolves around how the two characters met and became each other’s support system. The daily soap was rumoured to be going off-air, however, in one of her recent interviews, Nikki quashed the reports.

Meanwhile, Arjun made his acting debut with the show Kartika in 2004. He gained popularity with shows like Remix, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Left Right Left among others. He has also been a part of shows like Naagin, Naagin 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and others.

Arjun has also hosted reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, India's Got Talent 10, MTV Splitsvilla 14 and others.

