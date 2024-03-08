Actor Ajith Kumar Hospitalised For Nerve Swelling Treatment In Chennai, Spokesperson Shares Health Update

South superstar Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the Tamil film Thunivu, has been hospitalised for a nerve swelling treatment in Chennai. The actor's spokesperson Suresh Chandra also dismissed reports that claimed that he is suffering from brain cyst.

For those unversed, on Thursday (March 7), Ajith was spotted with his wife Shalini outside a private hospital and several media reports claimed that the actor is unwell and will also undergo a brain surgery.

However, on Friday, Suresh informed Zoom that the reports about Ajith's surgery are untrue and that the actor will be discharged in a couple of days.

"On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU," the spokesperson informed the portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of the action thriller, Vidaa Muyarchi, in which he shares the screen with his Mankatha co-stars Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan. The film has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

He was last seen in H Vinoth's Thunivu, which went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2023.

There have been reports indicating a potential collaboration between Ajith and director Adhik Ravichandran for a film. However, as of now, an official announcement is pending.