Arjun Bijlani Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.29 Crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Actor Arjun Bijlani brought home a brand new car on Tuesday, July 11
The actor, along with his wife Neha, was seen welcoming the new set of wheels home
Arjun and Neha were handed over the keys of their swanky new car
The actor also had his mother and son by his side
Arjun is now the proud owner of the luxurious Mercedes Benz GLS 400d
The car is priced at a whopping Rs 1.29 crore
Arjun and his family were seen conducting a little puja to welcome the new car
The actor also distributed sweets among the paparazzi
Arjun is currently seen playing the lead in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'
He had also turned host for the 14th season of MTV Splitsvilla, which concluded earlier this year
