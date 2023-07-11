Arjun Bijlani Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.29 Crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023

Actor Arjun Bijlani brought home a brand new car on Tuesday, July 11

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor, along with his wife Neha, was seen welcoming the new set of wheels home

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun and Neha were handed over the keys of their swanky new car

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor also had his mother and son by his side

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun is now the proud owner of the luxurious Mercedes Benz GLS 400d

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The car is priced at a whopping Rs 1.29 crore

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun and his family were seen conducting a little puja to welcome the new car

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor also distributed sweets among the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun is currently seen playing the lead in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He had also turned host for the 14th season of MTV Splitsvilla, which concluded earlier this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

