Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Inner Audrey Hepburn, Takes Dig At Kardashians

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in her latest photoshoot
Her resemblance to the international cinema and fashion legend was uncanny
Aditi wore a pristine white tube dress with bold red lips
She sported short hair just like Hepburn's
While praising the fashion icon, she also seemingly took a dig at the Kardashians
"In a world full of kardashians be an Audrey," she captioned her photos
Meanwhile, Adiiti was recently seen in the much-acclaimed 'Jubilee'
Thanks For Reading!