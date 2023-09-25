Arjun Bijlani On Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: 'We Must Make Concerted Efforts To Preserve The Earth For Future Generations' |

Actor Arjun Bijlani is known for his work in various popular Hindi television shows. Some of his notable roles include characters in shows like "Miley Jab Hum Tum," "Left Right Left," and "Naagin." Additionally, he has participated in reality shows like "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi." He was last seen in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Arjun Bijlani recently shared his profound affection for Ganpati Bappa in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

Tell us about your childhood memories celebrating Ganeshotsav

Growing up in Mumbai was a vibrant experience for me. I have cherished memories of visiting Pandals with my family, relishing countless modaks. The entire city would undergo a captivating transformation, pulsating with an unparalleled fervor during Ganesh Chaturthi. I particularly fondly recall the enchanting jhankis, where captivating stories would come to life. Those moments were nothing short of magical, etching an unforgettable mark in my heart.

How did you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year?

Bappa's presence in our home for those three days was truly transformative. The atmosphere was charged with an abundance of positive energy, casting a radiant glow throughout the house. Our home became a hub of activity, with guests and friends gathering to share in the festivities. We engaged in heartfelt conversations, relished delicious ladoos and modaks, and came together for memorable lunches and dinners. The daily aarti added a spiritual touch, creating a unique and cherished ambiance in our household during those special days.

What is your favourite part of this festival?

It's truly heartwarming how Bappa's presence extends over several days, bringing together our dear friends and loved ones to our home. It provides us with a wonderful opportunity to reconnect, sharing moments of joy over meals, engaging conversations, and the soul-soothing aarti. The house comes alive, adorned with radiant lights, resonating with the vibrant energy of the occasion. It's a time of togetherness, illumination, and an abundance of positivity that fills every corner of our abode.

Name your favourite pandals to visit in Mumbai

While my schedule might not permit me to visit pandals this year, if time allows, I would definitely make it a point to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.

Your favourite food to eat during Ganeshotsav

There's a special charm to the modaks lovingly prepared by my family at home. There's a unique warmth and flavor in every bite, stemming from the love and care that goes into making them. It's a taste that simply can't be matched by anything else.

Why is it important to have an eco-friendly Ganesha idol?

Amidst the festivities and enjoyment, we should not forget our responsibility as citizens, not just to our nation, but to the earth. We must ensure its safety and cleanliness, and make concerted efforts to preserve it for future generations. Our actions today have a direct impact on the legacy we leave behind for those who will come after us. It's a collective duty that we owe not only to ourselves but to the world we share.

What would you pray for this year?

I'm truly grateful to Bappa for blessing my career with a steady flow of opportunities. I find myself in a phase where there's a harmonious balance between my personal and professional life. Embracing each day as it comes has become my guiding philosophy. It's about appreciating the present moment and making the most of it, knowing that this approach paves the way for a fulfilling and meaningful journey.