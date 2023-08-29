FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Arjun Bijlani Says, 'Don’t Let Pressure Consume You' |

The second edition of the Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 will be published by the Free Press Journal soon. While our back-end crew is busy compiling the figures, we decided to record some celebrity reminiscences about their time in school as a part of The FPJ’s interview series #StarsSchoolsAndStories.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who rose to fame with popular television shows such as Kartika, Remix, Left Right Left, and Miley Jab Hum Tum to name a few, was recently seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Arjun recalls his school days.

Which school did you study in and what were your favourite subjects?

I went to Bombay Scottish School in Mahim and my favourite subjects were History and Biology.

Name your favourite teacher and why?

Mrs Bhargava, because she was very kind to me and she used to teach Geography.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

I wasn’t punished often but I was made to stand outside the principal’s office once or twice for being mischievous.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I used to represent my school in football. It felt like I was representing my country, and it made me feel very proud.

How many school friends are you still in touch with and meet up with?

I am in touch with my school friends Yameer and Binoy, and recently met Ranbir Kapoor who is also my school friend!

Any particular location within the school you used to hang out a lot?

We used to hang out at a small canteen outside our school premises right before our bus would leave. Our school would also have ‘Fried Rice Night’ and we loved their Schezwan sauce.

Can you share a message for today’s students?

I believe that not every student excels in every subject. Parents need to recognise this and guide their children accordingly. Students should focus on honing the skills they feel they lack. I firmly believe that practice leads to perfection. I want to convey to them that being the top student in the class isn't crucial. What truly matters is being attentive and maintaining focus. If you don’t achieve the highest marks, it’s completely okay. In fact, you might end up achieving more than those who have higher grades in the broader journey of life. There’s an expansive world ahead waiting for you. Hence, don’t lose motivation or stress incessantly. Nowadays, due to mounting stress, many students harm themselves. These stories are becoming all too common. So, my suggestion is to remain composed. I understand there’s immense academic pressure, tuition, and other commitments, but don’t let it consume you.

