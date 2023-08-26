FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Shriya Pilgaonkar Says, 'Stress Levels Are Crazy' |

The second edition of the Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 will be published by the Free Press Journal soon. While our back end crew is busy compiling the figures, we decided to record some celebrity reminiscences about their time in school as a part of The FPJ’s interview series #StarsSchoolsAndStories.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who rose to fame after starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, has worked in several major projects like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, and The Broken News to name a few. She is the daughter of famed Marathi actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Shriya gets candid about her school days.

Which school did you study in and your favourite subjects?

I went to Arya Vidya Mandir in Juhu till the fifth grade and Utpal Sanghvi School, also in Juhu till the tenth grade. My favourite subjects were history, geography, and practical science.

Name your favourite teacher and why?

Miss Vandita Segan was one of my favourite because she was not like a typical teacher. She was young and had an easy vibe. She taught us Mathematics. I was always intimidated by the subject in general and she was a teacher who made it really fun for us and was creative about it. I remember that she made sure she had an individual rapport with her students and made us very comfortable.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

I don’t remember being punished really. I was always the leader and the head girl. However, I wasn’t one of those who would complain about others. In fact, I covered up for the naughty kids in the class (laughs).

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I participated in a whole lot of extracurricular activities from being in the debate team to performing arts to sports. I played table tennis at the district level and was also getting trained as a swimmer.

How many school friends are you still in touch with and meet up with?

Honestly, just three to four close friends from school whom I am in touch with. I am closer to my friends from St Xavier's College.

Any particular location within the school you used to hang out a lot?

I enjoyed hanging out at the canteen and sports ground.

A message for today’s students

I feel like the stress levels are crazy with school students today. I’d say not to compare yourself and let the pressure of marks get to you and to just enjoy yourself and explore extracurricular activities too and see what you really love.

